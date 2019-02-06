Met office issue wind warning for Banbury

After the threat of heavy snow passed without much fuss, the Met Office have now issued a yellow weather warning for Banburyshire for high winds.

The warning comes into effect from 10pm tonight, Wednesday, February 6 and lasts until Saturday evening.

Strong winds will batter most of the country over the next four days

In the early hours of tomorrow, Thursday, morning gusts of up to 45 mph are being predicted.

Friday sees gusts again predicted to hit 45 mph around noon and the early afternoon plus, adding insult to injury, heavy rain is forecast for most of the day.

Saturday sees the wind gusts abate a little to just over 40 mph with the wind warning coming to a close Saturday evening.