Met Office issue severe weather warning for Oxfordshire with 55mph gusts of wind expected

Strong winds are expected to hit the county tomorrow night (Tuesday) and into Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting a strong northwesterly winds will spread across much of the UK with gusts of up to 55mph in Oxfordshire.

Wind warning issued for Oxfordshire

The weather warning is currently in place from 9pm Tuesday, March 12 until 3pm Wednesday, March 13. Banbury has a 95 per cent of heavy rain accompanying the wind.

The Met Office is warning that there could be some disruption to travel during that time.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday in the East Mindlands reads: "Otfen windy, particularly on Wednesday, and often feeling cold due to the strength of wind. Remaining unsettled, with further blustery wintry showers, rain and perhaps hill snow."