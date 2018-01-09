Mercedes F1 team continues investment in Brackley

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team in Brackley has been granted planning permission to build an extension which joins its main reception building to another currently housing a wind tunnel.

South Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee chairman Cllr Rebecca Breese said: “This proposal is a modest addition to their overall floor space, but will give them more storage, flexible workspace and will let them tidy up their bin area.

“Mercedes are showing a long-term commitment to Brackley and, if their proposals are right for the district, we will continue to do whatever we can to support them.”

The proposals come shortly after the F1 team was granted permission to build a multi-storey car park on their Reynard Park site.

Mercedes says it will help them meet demands of running a successful F1 team and help secure their longevity in Brackley, having won the Formula 1 drivers and constructors championships last year.

The team has been based in Brackley since it acquired a minority stake in the Brawn GP team in 2010.

The German motoring giant retained its base and workforce in the county, close to the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 engine plant (formerly Ilmor Engineering) in Brixworth.