Memoirs generate charitable donation for Adderbury hospice

Mike Hughes, a long time champion of Banbury sports and former Harriers coach, presented a cheque to the Katharine House Hospice last week.

Mike has written a book entitled ‘Thanks for the Memories – A life in sport’ available at all KHH charity shops and proceeds from its sale were donated to the hospice.

Justine Williams, fundraising communications director, received the £400 cheque. She said: “This is a wonderful gesture by Mike kindly donating proceeds to the hospice from his book. We rely on three quarters of our funding from the local community and we couldn’t do what we do without the support of people like Mike.”

The book is available at all Katharine House charity shops or by emailing Mike at hughesmichael711@gmail.com. The book costs just £7.