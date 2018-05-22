Meeting on Bloxham nursery building is expected to be packed

Scores, possibly hundreds, of Bloxham residents are expected to attend this evening’s (Thursday) Annual Parish Meeting where a controversial planning application for a plant nursery worker’s home will be discussed.

The meeting takes place at the Warriner School at 7.30pm and will give parishioners the opportunity to have their say about the application made by John Wyatt for change of use of a former stable into a bungalow for a staff member at the nursery on Ell’s Lane. Many villagers support the move while the parish council is concerned about setting a precedent for more housing development outside the agreed boundaries of the Bloxham Neighbourhood Plan and Cherwell’s Local Plan. The Cherwell planning committee is due to make a final decision on the matter at its meeting on June 21.