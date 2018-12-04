Meeting gives Banburyshire chance to share views on Horton

Mothers, families and the general public are invited to a public meeting to give their views and experiences on the downgrade of the Horton maternity unit.

The Horton Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee has issued an open invitation for inclusion in the public sessionon Wednesday, December 19 at Banbury Town Hall.

Charlotte Bird being interviewed at a demonstration over downgrade of maternity TV NNL-171004-153246001

Chairman Cllr Arash Fatemian announced at the first meeting of the committee - reviewing evidence used to move consultant-led maternity to Oxford - that members want to hear as many views as possible.

The committee is inviting the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology to send representation.

Keep the Horton General campaign committee has already provided the HHOSC with a dossier of birth experiences written by women who have given birth since October 2016 when the consultant-led maternity service at the Horton became a midwife-only unit.

Press officer Charlotte Bird said: “Keep the Horton General is immensely grateful to all the women who have already contacted us and shared their birth stories.

“We have shared them with the councillors from Oxfordshire, south Northants and south Warwickshire who make up this new scrutiny committee.

“It is incredibly important for the decision makers to be aware of the trauma that some expectant, labouring mums have experienced. We are particularly alarmed that cases of PTSD are not uncommon. We urge anyone who is able to address the HHOSC meeting on December 19 to do so.

“Please summon up the courage and join us in the fight to have consultant-led obstetrics returned to the Horton,” she said.

Those wishing to speak may either go along on the day from 10am or contact KTHG if they wish to have a specific time slot.

Email keepthehortongeneral@hotmail.co.uk.