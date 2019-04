Banbury police will be available for informal conversation today as they host a crime prevention event.

Banbury's neighbourhood policing (NHPT) will be hosting the crime prevention event at Whistling Kettle Café, in Bnabury's Market Place,

Officers will be on hand so members of the public can learn about crime prevention, get some advice, or have a chat about thier community.

The event will run until 1pm, Thursday, April 4.