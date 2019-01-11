Meet Chacombe care home team at open day

A care home will be opening its doors to the community for an afternoon of tea and entertainment next week.

Guests to Chacombe Park will be able to meet the team and enjoy a selection of treats from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday, January 19.

General manager Jude Shibu said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day, for what will no doubt be both a fun and relaxing event.

“Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Chacombe Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Chacombe Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.

Chacombe Park provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 77 residents from respite care to long term stays.