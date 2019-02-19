Medieval manor featured in Somerton consultation

Residents of Somerton are invited to take part in a public consultation and have their say on possible changes to the village’s Conservation Area.

The consultation begins with an exhibition between 4pm and 6pm followed by a public meeting between 7pm and 8pm, both in Somerton village hall on Tuesday, February 26.

One of the changes the council is proposing is to add Fermor Manor, a former medieval manor house and the field in which it sits, to the Conservation Area to safeguard its archaeological importance.

Cllr Colin Clarke, Cherwell’s lead member for planning, said: “Somerton is rich in history and has some stunning rural buildings. The Conservation Area is an important way of protecting these assets through the planning process, so I am sure that lots of villagers will want to make their views known.

“By the end of the year we will have appraisals and management plans for all of the 60 Conservation Areas in our district, which is a testament to how seriously we take preserving our rural heritage.”

The Somerton Conservation Area was first designated in 1992 and was last appraised in 1996.

People will be able to view the draft Conservation Area Appraisal online from Tuesday, February 26 and feed back their comments before the consultation closes on April 9.