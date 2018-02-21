Measuring tools show monster Banbury potholes

The menace of potholes in Banburyshire’s crumbling roads continues with county highways teams chasing an ever-growing map of reports.

Cash-strapped county bosses say there is no money to do more than fill the worst holes and this week the Banbury Guardian tried out some of their suggested simple measuring tools.

Banbury pothole measuring. Reporter, Roseanne Edwards on Broughton Rd near The Giant's Caves. NNL-180220-112456009

Reporter Roseanne Edwards and photographer Jake McNulty ventured out with dustbin lid, milk bottle, tennis ball and Coke can to gauge some of the worst holes, nicknamed ‘sink holes’ or ‘craters’ by readers on social media.

The guide can be found at https://fixmystreet.oxfordshire.gov.uk. The site says 1,836 reports were received in the last week alone and 3,546 holes have been filled in the last month.It appears a losing battle.

A county spokesman said: “For pothole filling, the area of the pothole is cut square and filled. On minor roads there is ‘sweep and fill’... the repair will be the same shape as the pothole. This is done by gangs.

“Patching means a larger area is dug out and resurfaced rather than pothole fills or where the area around potholes is also defective. This approach is more beneficial as it removes underlying problems. However it is more costly and we have a finite budget available for this kind of work.”

Banbury pothole measuring. The Oxford Rd/Bloxham Rd junction. NNL-180220-135047009