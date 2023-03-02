McFly, Sugababes, ABC and The Christians to headline Silverstone Festival

The popular family festival has announced a spectacular music line-up to mark the launch of its fresh look for 2023

McFly to perform at the 2023 Silverstone Festival

Silverstone is proud to announce McFly, Sugababes, ABC and The Christians will headline this year’s Silverstone Festival, which takes place over the summer bank holiday weekend (August 25-27).

Previously known as The Classic and regularly attracting crowds of more than 100,000 people, Silverstone Festival marks a new era for the much-loved family event and celebrates the wider experience to be enjoyed by festival goers.

Spurred on by its ever-increasing popularity, Silverstone Festival has secured a spectacular music line-up to close out this summer’s events at Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, with evening-only tickets available for the music acts on Saturday and Sunday night.

Eighties idols ABC will kick-start the weekend’s music action on Friday with The Christians performing earlier the same evening. The original line-up of the Sugababes, having closed down Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage last summer due to their incredible popularity, will then perform on Saturday night before pop icons McFly take to the stage on Sunday to close out the weekend’s action.

Commenting on the music line-up, Nick Wigley, Silverstone Festival event director, said: “We really do have all bases covered with this summer’s star-studded live music line-up which perfectly reflects the far-reaching appeal of Silverstone Festival. It’s going to be a truly amazing, end-of-summer bank holiday weekend.”

Access to the live music is included in the price of a general admission ticket but evening-only tickets will also be available for both the Saturday and Sunday to see Sugababes and McFly perform. Full ticket details are available here.