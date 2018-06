A judo Olympic medal winner will be giving a masterclass in Banbury on Sunday.

Brian Jacks was the first Briton to win a medal at the World Judo Championships in 1967.

The eighth dan will teach juniors at 5pm and seniors at 6.30pm at Banbury Judo Club, with a Q&A and drinks after.

To book, call 07752 269940 or email banburyjudo@gmail.com.