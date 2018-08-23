Marksman medals at World Championship

A Middle Barton sharp shooter has returned from the clay pigeon FITASC World Championship Finals with a team bronze medal.

Karl Field was one of four marksmen representing Great Britain at the championships which were held in St Lambert Laon in northern France last month.

The competition was contested in stifling 35 degree heat over four days and attracted teams from across the world.

In total 17 countries were represented at the tournament consisting of 1,200 competitors.

Karl said: “It was fantastic to see my international friends and to combine it with representing Great Britain was amazing.

“The support from family and friends has been overwhelming.”

Hot favourites Italy took away the gold medal with a score of 731 with the USA claiming silver with 716 points. Great Britain were just 5 points shy of the USA with a final tally of 711.

Following the tournament Karl moves to 28th in the world rankings and 4th in the country.

Next year’s FITASC World Championships are being held a little closer to home and Karl already has his sights set on it.

He said: “We’re looking for gold next year as we are holding it here, in High Wycombe.”