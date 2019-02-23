Marie Curie needs Banbury volunteers for Great Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie needs the help of volunteers in Banbury to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in return for donations as part of its appeal next month.

The terminal illness charity’s annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, starts on March 1, and Marie Curie is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin.

Marie Curie community fundraiser for Oxfordshire, Holly Carey, said: “Whatever your story, donating and wearing a daffodil pin during March unites you with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve.

“Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you means that you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.

"What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”

Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life.

The money raised means that Marie Curie Nurses can be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.

To volunteer for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal and give out the charity’s daffodils pins in return for donations visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call Holly Carey on 01604 442300.