March in solidarity for Alfie Evans in Banbury

A peaceful march to show support for seriously-ill toddler Alfie Evans and his family is being organised in Banbury tomorrow (Friday, April 27).

The baby’s parents have been in a lengthy legal fight with doctors at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool over his care with attention from across the globe.

Kristian Maroney, from Banbury, was inspired by marches in other towns and cities to show solidarity for Alfie with a demonstration through the town centre.

“I’ve got quite a few people who want to attend, but it’s not a protest, it’s a peaceful march to support his family and get him looked at by professionals and other doctors,” he said.

“I just feel there could be more that could be done, I have a two-year-old child myself, a little boy, and I would not like it if it was my child.

“It’s a heart-breaking story but if whole counties are coming together and marching, then maybe the government will look at giving him the help he needs.”

The marchers will be meeting outside St Mary’s Church on Horse Fair at 12pm, with the march starting at 12.30pm.

A Facebook page has been set up for the event here.

Alfie has a rare undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition and has been in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.

His parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, from Bootle, Merseyside, have been fighting against the hospital’s wish to have his life support switched off.

That was done on Monday but the boy is still in hospital –his parents’ attempts to take him to Italy for treatment after support from the Pope have also been blocked.