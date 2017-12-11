Man treated by paramedics after car fire on A422 Sun Rising Hill

A man was checked over by paramedics after his car caught fire on A422 Sun Rising Hill near Tysoe this morning (Monday, December 11).

Emergency services were called to the main road which winds up Edge Hill after reports of a 4x4 on fire at around 10.55am.

A 47-year-old man had noticed smoke coming from the bonnet of his vehicle so went to check it and realised the engine was on fire, a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.

A firefighter from Gaydon fire station wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire while the man was treated by paramedics but discharged at the scene.

The road is partially blocked after around 10 litres of diesel spilled onto it - the road was initially closed.