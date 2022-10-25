Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries after M40 crash near Banbury

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after car accident on M40 near Banbury.

The man in his 30s was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital on Sunday (October 23) following a collision involving his grey Honda Accord, a blue Mercedes-Benz C Class and a white BMW 320 at around 11pm.

The driver of the Honda Accord remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Craig Ridgley said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident during the poor weather, whereby a driver has sustained serious injuries.

“I would ask that anyone who was in or near the area where the collision happened to get in touch with us if you saw anything or have any information on it.

“Also, I would urge any motorists in the area that have a dash-cam to please check their recordings in case anything significant was caught as it could help our investigation, and then send it to us.