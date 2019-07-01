'Man in crisis on motorway bridge' among long list of police incidents in Banbury

A man 'in crisis' on a motorway bridge was among the long list of incidents police in Banbury were called to on a busy shift yesterday (Sunday, June 30).

Thames Valley Police's Banbury team took to its 'TVP Cherwell' Facebook page to answer the commonly-asked question: "What are all the police sirens in Banbury?"

Incidents included reports of domestic violence, fighting, a drug overdose, an old man being defrauded for money and some intruding pigeons.

The post read: "Officers from #TeamOne & #TeamFive have been busy this evening responding to many calls for service. Here is a glimpse of what we have been dealing with:

"A male in crisis found the wrong side of a motorway bridge. Safely detained by our Roads Policing colleagues and now getting the medical attention he requires.

"Several reports of domestic arguments in private dwellings. Appropriate safeguarding and referrals put in place for those who need them.

Police news

"A report of two men fighting within an address in Harlech Close, Banbury. Thankfully nobody injured.

"Assisting SCAS with a female who had taken an overdose of Codeine.

"Putting in place safeguarding for an elderly male possibly being exploited for cash.

"Responding to an 'intruder confirmed' alarm call - thankfully the only intruders were pigeons who had got inside the property!

"This is just a glimpse of some of the things we have dealt with this evening. Other team members have also been dealing with prisoners in custody from events that happened yesterday (a domestic abuse criminal damage, a fight at a public house, a public order incident on McKeevor Place).

"Another 1 hour 45 minutes of our shift left - play nicely people of Banbury - we have lots of paperwork to do!!!"