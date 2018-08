A man's body was found in a vehicle in Adderbury today (Tuesday, August 7) with emergency services still at the scene.

Police have set up a cordon around Lake Walk, off A4260 Oxford Road, after the 'sudden and non-suspicious death'.

Emergency services on Lake Walk in Adderbury

Thames Valley Police officers attended just after 1.15pm along with ambulance and fire services to find the body of a man deceased in a motor vehicle.

Next of kin have been notified, a police spokesman said.

Emergency services on Lake Walk in Adderbury