Man dies after his car leaves the road near Banbury

A man in his eighties has died after his car left the road near Banbury.

The crash happened at around 9.25pm on Monday (November 28) when a white Honda CRV left the road on the B4100 near Hanwell.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or people with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Thames Valley Police said: "Sadly, the driver of the vehicle, a man in his eighties, died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage to please come forward.