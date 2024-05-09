Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M40 between Leamington and Gaydon this week.

At around 2.49am on Wednesday (May 8), a Ford Transit van and an HGV were in a collision on the M40 northbound, between junctions 12 and 13.

Emergency services had closed the road between J12 (Gaydon) and J14 (Leamington) for several hours, which led to delays during the morning rush hour and beyond.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M40 between Leamington and Gaydon this week. Photo by WMAS

The road was later reopened in the afternoon.

Two people had been taken to hospital following the crash.

A man who was a passenger in the van died from his injuries.

His family have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.