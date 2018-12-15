Make your 2019 wishes for Bretch Hill at fun community event

Residents in Bretch Hill are invited to celebrate their community and look ahead to an ‘exciting’ 2019 at an event on Thursday (December 20).

The Sunshine Centre has organised a day full of festive cheer called Winter Wishes to give people the chance to say what they would like to see happen in their neighbourhood.

Centre manager Jill Edge said last year’s event was such an unexpected to success that they felt compelled to do it again – but even bigger.

“We know about all of the negative stuff about this area and the deprivation figures but let’s put that to one side and enjoy ourselves,” she said.

“We’ve got lots to look forward to like the extension of The Sunshine Centre and The Hill Community Centre being rebuilt so we should be proud of Bretch Hill.

“We know about the crime and drugs issues but there’s a lot to celebrate, which is what we want to do.”

Last year’s event was The Sunshine Centre’s take on a consultation its partners Cherwell District Council and Sanctuary Housing wanted to do to find see what residents thought about Bretch Hill and what could be done to improve the area.

Instead of posting consultation forms to each household, Jill and the team decided to put on a party instead and asked visitors to write down their ‘wishes’ on a star and hang them on the tree, which went really well.

“It blew us away with how successful it was,” Jill said.

“The tree looked amazing and we got some really good feedback as well.

“It’s just a more positive approach to the consultation process.

“It won’t be as big of a consultation this time but it’s just about the community coming together just before Christmas to bring some festive cheer.”

A rodeo reindeer, Santa’s grotto and festive trail will entertain visitors of all ages as well as lots of other activities.

There will also be a tombola, a visit from police officers, festive craft, a performance by the community choir, and plenty of food and drink, including marshmallow smores.

The event is from 3-6pm at The Sunshine Centre on Edmunds Road, and all activities will be free or no more than 50p.

For more information call the centre on 01295 276769.