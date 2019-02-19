Love is all around for Banbury care home residents on Valentine’s Day

Love was all around at care homes in Banbury as residents and staff celebrated Valentine’s Day on Thursday (February 14).

The Ridings care home in Calder Close marked the occasion with 15 children from Dashwood Banbury Academy who helped decorate cupcakes with pink icing and hearts.

Vera Jaycock with two Dashwood Banbury Academy pupils NNL-190219-143211001

A DJ from Banbury FM provided some well-known love songs which residents enjoyed singing along to – some of them were brave enough to pick up the microphone and sing their favourite love songs.

Resident Vera Jaycock said: “Love is not just about your husband or wife. It’s about your whole family, many friends and even people you interact with every day, who make your life happier.”

Staff member at The Ridings, Madie Smith, added: “I got a great feeling standing back and watching everyone present engaging with each other.

“Some talking, some in song, some laughing and joking. It’s what this day represents, love and sharing each other’s company.”

What a gent at Julie Richardson Nursing Home NNL-190219-143148001

While Julie Richardson Nursing Home staff put on a romantic meal for the residents with red roses, petals and candles to make it extra special.

Each of them received a Valentine’s card and a red rose – manager Jayanthi Antony said there were loads of smiles on their faces with some even getting tearful with happiness.

Julie Richardson Nursing Home residents enjoyed a meal together for Valentine's Day NNL-190219-143221001