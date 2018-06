Some of the Best of British Barbershop concert

King’s Sutton Parish Church, June 23

The Banbury group 5Ways will be performing alongside Hallmark of Harmony from Sheffield for this concert.

Guest quartets including The Emerald Guard will also perform. Organisers promise a spectacular evening of fun and music which will be packed with swing, soul, show tunes and barbershop.

Tickets £10 on the door, children under 12 free. It starts at 7pm.