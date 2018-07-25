Lots of fun on offer at Banbury Play Day

Youngsters can find out more about a variety of activities and have fun at Banbury Play Day in People’s Park tomorrow (Thursday, July 26).

All manner of stalls will be in the park from 11am to 3pm, as well as refreshments and helpful advice.

Cherwell District Council lead member for health and wellbeing Cllr Andrew McHugh said: “Banbury Play Day is a wonderful opportunity for families to have fun together as they enjoy a host of accessible activities which have been designed to encourage creativity and promote healthy living.

“Play is a form of unstructured learning which is essential to young people’s education. So events like this are not only fun, they are an important celebration of a key aspect of children’s lives.

“People’s Park is a wonderful setting, and the day promises to strengthen community bonds as children and parents make the most of one of the finest parks in the district.”