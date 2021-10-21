Lorry fire blocking A43 heading towards Towcester and Northampton
Drivers warned to expect delays until mid-afternoon as fire crews tackle blaze near Silverstone GP track
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:39 am
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:40 am
A lorry fire is likely to keep A43 closed heading towards Towcester and Northampton until Thursday afternoon (October 21).
Firefighters are tackling the blaze between the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit and Brackley Road.
National Highways are warning drivers heading northbound from Brackley to expect disruption until at least 2pm.