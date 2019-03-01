Look back on an 'amazing' year of fundraising for Adderbury boy
Take a look back at what his mother described as an 'amazing' year of fundraising for Billy Humphreys from Adderbury.
From hikes and haircuts to family fun days and glitzy balls, people did all they could to help the family in their quest to raise £85,000 to help Billy walk unaided. Disclaimer: each photo has a 'buy a photo' option, but only the top photo is actually for sale.
Michael and Sue Horne before their hair cuts by Sarah Kirby from The Cutting Bar with Billy Humphreys cheering them on