Longford Park hall work set to start

Building work is due to start on a community hall for the Longford Park housing estate next week.
It will take around 10 months to complete the building on Hobby Road, which will be run by a community association.
Building work is due to start on a community hall for the Longford Park housing estate next week.
It will take around 10 months to complete the building on Hobby Road, which will be run by a community association.
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.