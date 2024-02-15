Local rehab urges people to get help as drug & alcohol deaths rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Banbury Lodge, a local drug and alcohol treatment facility, has reported that a staggering 97% of clients who have checked into rehab since the Covid-crisis are still clean and sober today.

The news comes as new figures show that alcohol-related mortality rates across Oxfordshire rise by 17% in just 3 years, with drug-related deaths in the area rising by 22% in the same time period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dedicated aftercare team at Banbury Lodge in Banbury, Oxfordshire, run by the UK Addiction Treatment Group have just surveyed 363 addicts they treated back in 2022 for drug and alcohol addiction.

Banbury Lodge Rehab

The results of this survey show that when asked if they are still sober, as of January 2024, a staggering 353 responded with ‘yes’. This equates to a 97% sobriety rate following a minimum 28 day stay at the residential rehab facility.

10 individuals from Banbury Lodge responded to the survey saying they had unfortunately relapsed since leaving the rehab. UKAT’s team asked what factors had contributed to their relapse, with responses of "poor mental health" and "difficult emotions" being the most common relapse factor.

Those who are still in successful recovery from addiction were asked "what support are you finding most helpful", with "the 12 step programme", "friends and family" and "UKAT rehab aftercare sessions" being the three most common answers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbury Lodge, rated Good by the Government’s independent regulatory body the Care Quality Commission, is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility in Banbury and offers a world-class treatment programme to those whose lives have been ruined by addiction.

Addicts typically stay at Banbury Lodge for a minimum of 28 days and are then cared for by the aftercare team, whose job is to check-in with everyone at regular intervals following discharge from rehab.

Lee Fernandes, Lead Therapist for the UK Addiction Treatment Group, which runs the Banbury Lodge treatment facility in Banbury said:

“We’re really pleased that so many of our clients are still in successful recovery following their time in treatment with us. Our programme is working, and what’s more important is that it can change and save lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But there are still people paying the ultimate price for not asking for help - their lives. Please, if you or a loved one is struggling, just reach out.”

Recent figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that in Oxfordshire, 32 people died due to drug poisonings in 2019, rising by 22% to 39 in 2022.

This month, Public Health England revealed that alcohol-related mortality rates in Oxfordshire have risen by 17% - from 192 in 2019 to 225 in 2022.