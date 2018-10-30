Little Bourton Crohn’s sufferer’s epic tennis marathon

Lee Atherton, from Little Bourton, completed 12 hours and 2 minutes of regulation tennis to raise money for Crohn’s Disease.

Lee was diagnosed with the condition, six years ago, at the age of 40 and decided to beat the longest tennis match recorded, Isner Vs Mahut, as a way of inspiring others with the disease that life can continue pretty much as normal.

Lee Atherton

Lee said: “It was brilliant, loads of people turned up which was lovely. We played proper matches all day, about 19 sets all in all.”

Lee served the first ball at 8am facing numerous opponents throughout the day.

Lee said: “When it got to 4pm I was thinking I was doing really well and then realising I still had four hours to go.”

The match will not be classed as an official world record due to the multiple but the goal was fundraising and awareness with his £2000 target almost reached.

To sponsor Lee visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/12hourtennis