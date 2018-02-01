LISTEN: Banbury youngsters produce song promoting inclusiveness

School children and young people with disabilities from Banbury worked together to produce a song to promote inclusiveness.

Hear a sneak peek of the song by listening to the video above

Andrew Smith from Barnardo's (left), NOA head of music Ben Judson (centre) and music teacher James Stevenson (right) with children from the school and the Sycamore Centre holding the Every Child CD

North Oxfordshire Academy pupils and children from Barnardo’s Sycamore Resource Centre wrote the lyrics, played the music and recorded the vocals together.

Barnardo’s instigated the collaboration to try to get young people to be more aware and understanding of children with disabilities.

Daniel Mienie, 14, who wrote and performed on the song called Every Child, said: “Writing and working on the song has been a lot of fun.

“It has been really heart-warming to learn about Barnardo’s Sycamore Resource Centre and the song means a lot to me, as my cousin is severely autistic and has a really bad speech impediment.

“The line, ‘I wish I had a voice,’ was partly inspired by him and I hope the song helps change people’s attitudes.”

Andrew Smith from Barnardo’s said they were delighted with how the pupils worked with their youngsters to make the song, which has given them a confidence boost.

“We are delighted with how the pupils from North Oxfordshire Academy got stuck in and created a truly inclusive piece of music,” he said.

“We really wanted to highlight the daily challenges that some of our young people face and how it feels to be so dependent on others.

“We also wanted to address any fears or perceptions that the children may have.”

Nathan Redpath who attends Barnardo’s Sycamore Resource Centre said: “I like typing on the computer to make the sound.”

Head of music Ben Judson added that he was proud of his students.

“I have been very encouraged by the way that our students have taken the project on and approached the challenge of writing a song with such maturity,” he said.

“It has been a privilege to work with Barnardo’s, and watch our students show genuine concern for the young people at Sycamore Resource Centre.

“Bekkah Redfern and Emily Perring wrote an excellent vocal hook for the chorus, whilst Daniel Mienie exhibited real skill as a wordsmith in penning and performing the rap for the verses.

“I am very proud to have had the chance to see them thrive for such a good cause.”

The CD is available at Barnardo’s in Banbury.