‘Lifeline’ village bus grateful for grant from housebuilder

A ‘lifeline’ minibus service for villagers has received a cash boost of £7,750 from a homebuilder.

West Oxfordshire Community Transport provides daily scheduled bus services between the Wychwood villages and nearby towns like Chipping Norton.

The donation from Mactaggart & Mickel will go towards the running costs of the service.

Director Margaret Burden was grateful for the donation, saying: “We like to think every day we put on a Christmas service, in that we ensure people can reach their family and friends.

“The bus is absolutely great, it’s a lifeline for people in rural villages where there’s no public transport. For those with no alternative, it’s absolutely critical and connects them with family and friends. People of all ages use it to get to work, college, the doctors, shops, library or cinema.”