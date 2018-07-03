Lifeline for Banbury Play Bus as deadline extended to end of July

The deadline to save the much-loved Banbury Play Bus has been extended to the end of July with nearly half of the £50,000 target reached.

An anonymous pledge of £10,000 and others after a week of non-stop fundraising gave the board of trustees the confidence to keep the campaign going for another month.

Tim Tarby-Donald, who has been helping the charity’s appeal, said: “I’m absolutely amazed by the response.

“It took a little of time to things going but the anonymous donation has made a huge difference and we would have been in a very difference situation if we didn’t have that.

“The board felt we have got a great momentum and I’m confident we can reach the £50,000 target, we just need to keep going.”

The Play Bus, which provides a free session for children to play in villages across Cherwell district, started the appeal in May to try to save the charity for another year.

They initially ha until the end of June to raise the money but after a meeting yesterday (Monday), the team agreed to keep going for another month.

The charity wrote a statement on Facebook this morning: “We are extremely encouraged by the overwhelming support generated so far by the ‘Save the Play Bus’ campaign.

“With donations and pledges we have reached just under half of our £50k target which has enabled us to extend the deadline to the end of July.

“We are confident that with the growing momentum we will match and even exceed this amount in the time.

“There is still time to ‘get on board’ and help us achieve our target.”

To donate online, visit www.gofundme.com/BanburyCommunityPlayBus, or app.thegoodexchange.com/project/12176/banbury-district-community-bus-project/banbury-district-community-bus-project.

To get in touch with the team, email bdcbp@btconnect.com, or call Michelle on 01295 273027 or 07557 354763.