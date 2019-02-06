Legends collide at Banbury United

This week will see two legends of sport come together in a one night only event at Banbury United.

Headlining the Friday, February 8 event is former England and Arsenal footballer and current Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

Former world champion boxer Glen McCory will also be in attendance.

Mr Merson will be taking questions from the audience and talk about his football career and his post playing career as a Sky Sports pundit.

The event will be hosted by comedian Jed Stone and organisers have confirmed an additional sporting legend will be in attendance.

Former Cruiserweight World Boxing Champion and boxing commentator Glen McCrory will be at the show to announce his 'Legends of Boxing' UK tour due to start this May.

The night will support the Horton Hospital Brodey Cancer Centre with money being raised on the night.

The event starts at 7pm in the Spencer Club House. For tickets go to www.liveshowtickets.co.uk