Last year was ‘the best year yet’ for fundraising for Dogs for Good

Supporters of Banbury-based charity Dogs for Good raised nearly £47,000 for the charity last year.

The Banbury and District Supporters’ Group raised £46,967 through a craft fair, a stand at Banbury Canal Day, local collections and giving talks to schools and community groups,

The sum is the highest amount the group has ever raised in a year.

It is enough to buy 55 puppies for the assistance dog scheme, to pay for a year’s worth of health and welfare costs for 171 dogs in training or to cover the costs of advanced training for 35 dogs.

Dogs for Good’s chief executive, Peter Gorbing, said: “Everyone at Dogs for Good would like to thank this fantastic group for its hard work during 2017.

“The group manages an ever-growing diary of events, and we really do appreciate the enthusiasm, hard work, creativity and dedication that went into raising a sum of this magnitude.”

Dogs for Good receives no government funding and relies on donations, fundraising and volunteers. To help, contact the community fundraising team on 01295 262600 or log onto www.dogsforgood.org.