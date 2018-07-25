Last chance to save Banbury Play Bus as £50k deadline looms again

The community’s help is still needed to raise thousands of pounds to save the Banbury Play Bus with the deadline fast approaching.

Banbury and District Community Bus Project has until Tuesday to reach the £50,000 target needed to fund the charity for another year.

So far, £27,000 had been raised through donations and pledges, with a few other potential contributions in the pipeline.

Project coordinator Michelle Pollard said: “We’re still hopeful and have everything crossed but the trustees will make a decision on Tuesday evening.

“But we will see what happened and we hope that these things that are hanging around come through, which would be amazing.”

The Play Bus, which provides a free space for children across Cherwell district to have fun, has been appealing for funds since May, with the original deadline of the end of June extended to July 31.

Parents have shared how much they value the charity’s weekly visits to their village, and the organisers say they would be lost without it.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/BanburyCommunityPlayBus, or app.thegoodexchange.com/project/12176/banbury-district-community-bus-project/banbury-district-community-bus-project.

To get in touch with the team, email bdcbp@btconnect.com, or call Michelle on 01295 273027 or 07557 354763.