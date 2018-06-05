Knights and daredevils at Banbury and District Show

Medieval soldiers sparring with swords and motorcyclists riding through fire will be amazing the crowds at the Banbury and District Show on Sunday.

History will come to life as fierce battles of the English Civil War are re-enacted by roundheads and cavaliers in Spiceball Park.

While a motorcycle stunt team will perform death-defying stunts in the main arena and a family dog show will be a big attraction for pet lovers.

Charity stalls, sideshows, displays and exhibitions will provide first rate entertainment and free activities for all ages.

An all-day funfair will provide rides for adults and children and food and drink stalls will satisfy most people’s appetites.

Organised by Banbury Town Council, the show is free admission and will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Mayor Shaida Hussain said: “This show is one of Banbury’s best-loved and most popular events and every year we try to provide something different.

“This year is no exception and I’m sure everyone who attends will have a memorable and exciting day out.”