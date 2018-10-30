King Sutton’s Lit’s for the Kids fundraiser

Following last years successful campaign to provide children with up-to-date IT equipment, King’s Sutton Primary Academy (KSPA) are now focusing their attention on the school’s library.

The fundraising campaign aims to modernise the library and replace its outdated books. Currently the library has dual usages so visiting times are limited.

Katy Downes, chair of the KSPA, said: “We have really tried to use the theme of the library project to guide our planning and events and to motivate the children at our primary academy towards all things literary.

“In July we held a ‘bring and buy’ book sale at school and last week we hosted BookFest, a mini literary festival to celebrate books and reading and to continue our fundraising.”

Those wishing to get involved in the fundraising efforts can email ITsforthekidskspa@gmail.com.

To donate to the visit their Justgiving page.