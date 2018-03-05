Kid-friendly cafe added to Banbury’s menu

A cafe with an emphasis on children opened last Saturday and is already proving a big hit with Banburyshire parents.

The Kids Corner Cafe in Bridge Street is run by Banbury residents and husband and wife team Garreth and Emma Aldous.

Emma and Gareth Aldous of Kids Corner Cafe, Banbury. NNL-180227-131605009

The couple, who have been married for 16 years, have three sons, aged between 2 and 15 years old, and found that having a relaxing coffee whilst they were young was a difficult proposition.

Emma said: “When we decided to get the lease on the building we were toying with the idea of what to do and we’ve got three children, so what can we do.

“Rather than opening another cafe, because people are like ‘not another cafe, we needed to do something that’s different so we both thought ‘lets make it kiddy themed’.”

Emma added: “There’s nowhere in town where you can go, as a parent, have a coffee, catch up with friends and let your kids just play.”

The cafe caters for children of all ages with a selection of books and board games on the ground floor, tables with incorporated chalk boards and, for the under fours, a soft, safe play area upstairs with slide and assorted toys.

The niche the cafe fills sits neatly between dedicated children’s play centres and traditional cafe.

For the adults and children alike the menu has been devised to provide quality, wholesome food at cafe prices built on the experience in catering Garreth brings to the business.

Much like its predecessor, Naomi’s cafe, Kids Corner Cafe will, in the coming months, integrate itself with community groups, hold fun family events and run competitions.

Closed to the public on Sundays the couple are also taking reservations to hire out its space for parties and other functions.

Garreth said: “We’re going to collaborate with more community type things. There’s already one community group that’s looking to use us.

Emma added: “If any groups want to come and use the facilities we’re always open to trying to accommodate them.”

Currently the cafe opens early, 7am, for morning commuters and closes at 5pm.

For more info visit the cafe’s Facebook page.