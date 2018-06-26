Keeping your dog cool: Banbury's Dogs for Good shows pet owners how

With the hot weather scorching the Banbury Guardian region this week, Dogs for Good has released top tips for how to keep your dogs cool.

The charity has been using some of the tips at its Banbury centre, where it houses several dogs for training.

Its tips, recommended by the charity's kennel and welfare team, are:

1. Always allow access to plenty of fresh drinking water

2. Freeze treats in water then allow your dog to dig them out of the ice. Banana, carrot or dog biscuits all work well – the perfect canine lollipop!

3. Put a paddling pool in your garden for your dog to play in, you can throw in toys to add to the fun!

4. Walk your dog where there is access to clean water, for example, a clean stream

5. Soak kibble in lots of water then stuff a hollow bone and freeze it

6. Allow your dog to play under a sprinkler or hose pipe

7. Take your dog under the shade of a tree for a sniff about rather than a walk

8. Take towels or a cool blanket which can be soaked regularly in cool water to drape over your dog

9. Try to allow a breeze to circulate where your dog is resting by using a fan or open door as appropriate

10. Never leave your dog enclosed in a hot conservatory or car. A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm. When it’s 22 degrees outside, it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour in a car. Find more advice on the RSPCA website at https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/health/dogsinhotcars.