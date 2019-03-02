Katharine House Hospice staff thanked for 'compassion' at council tea party

Staff and volunteers from Katharine House Hospice were thanked for their work during a tea party hosted by the council's chairman.

The Adderbury hospice was invited to South Northamptonshire Council chairman Richard Dallyn's 'thank you' event along with Willen and Cynthia Spencer.

District councillors served them tea while entertained by the council's community choir and special guest performer Nell Keene.

They had been invited to the council chamber at The Forum in Towcester on February 22, as representatives of the chairman’s chosen charities.

Cllr Dallyn said: “My wife was at Cynthia Spencer Hospice and it was the right place for her to spend her closing days.

“This is a special thank you to the compassionate staff and volunteers of all the hospices serving this district.

“Not just on my behalf, but also on behalf of the many families in south Northants whose lives have been made that little bit easier during what can be the most difficult of times.”