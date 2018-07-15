Katharine House Hospice Midnight Walk: hundreds of superheroes help push past £1m figure

Hundreds of people set out for a ten-mile walk at midnight last Saturday (July 7) to raise money for people and families facing life-limiting illness.

The event is expected to raise up to £65,000 for Katharine House Hospice, which would take the total raised over the last 12 annual Midnight Walks to more than £1m.

A huge effort went into the costumes... Photo by Modern Parlance Photography NNL-181007-170743001

That £65,000 could also fund the Katharine House Day Hospice for six months, which is just one of the services the hospice provides to people in the community.

Other services include an inpatient unit, care in the community, and bereavement support for people who have lost someone special.

The theme for Saturday’s Midnight Walk was Superheroes, and there was an abundance of costumes paying homage to people’s favourite crime-fighting character.

Communications Officer Chris Higgins said: “This year’s Midnight Walk was our best event yet, and to have 500 people out in force and raising money shows just how much support there is for local hospice care.

Now there's a line-up of heroes to reckon with... Photo by Modern Parlance Photography NNL-181007-165820001

“The need for Katharine House’s services is growing all the time.

“Whether it’s people staying in our hospice at the end of their lives, people who need support to live with their illness in their own homes or in a care home, or children, teenagers, and adults who need help coming to terms with the loss of someone special, the money raised at this year’s walk will make a real difference to the lives of local families.

“A huge thank you to all who took part – it’s greatly appreciated by staff and patients at the hospice.”