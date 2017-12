Bach’s celebratory cantata for Christmas, Gloria in Excelsis Deo, and Kuhnau’s Uns Ist Ein Kind Geboren feature in this seasonal concert, which also features Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate, along with a number of carols.

Birmingham Conservatoire - based Queen’s Park Sinfonia will accompany the singers, who will also be joined by three soloists.

It takes place at St Edmund’s Church, in Shipston-on-Stour, today Saturday.

