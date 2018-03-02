Jackknifed lorry closes southbound M40 near Leamington

The southbound M40 near Leamington is closed after a lorry jackknifed and crashed into the central reservation in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.35am to the scene between junction 13 Bishops Tachbrook and junction 12 Gaydon.

The lorry was reportedly leaking diesel.

Three fire engines were mobilised from Southam, Fenny Compton and Banbury, as well as the Tech rescue from Kidlington.

Once in attendance firefighters rescued the driver, who was left in the hands of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The M40 is currently closed between junction 14 Leamington and junction 12 Gaydon. Warwickshire Police have advised drivers that the diversion route is 'at a standstill', and that drivers should only travel if absolutely necessary.

Two lanes are also closed on the northbound side due to damage caused to the central reservation.