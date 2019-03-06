It’s Crocus Concert time of year already

The always popular Banbury Rotary Club Crocus Concerts are almost upon us.

The concerts take place over two evenings in Banbury’s St Mary’s Church and allows the public to see and hear some of the best singers and musicians from area secondary schools.

Grand finale of the 2017 Crocus Concerts

On Tuesday, March 12, St Mary’s will host choirs from Bloxham, Sibford and Tudor Hall Schools.

On Thursday, March 14 it will be the turn of choirs from Chenderit, North Oxfordshire Academy, Warriner and Wykham Park Academies.

Adults tickets cost £5 on the door with profits shared between Helen and Douglas House Hospice and Rotary’s flagship charity, Polio Eradication.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a concert start of 7pm. Each concert is scheduled to last for 90 minutes.

A concert scheduled for March 21 by BGN and partner primary schools has been postponed until June 11.