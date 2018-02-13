Inspirational Brackley teen rewarded for volunteering

A Brackley teenager has been rewarded for her tireless helping of others by being named ‘champion volunteer of the year’ by The Kennel Club.

Chloe Smith won the accolade for her work training dogs, helping out at stables, farms, a nature reserve and volunteering at Vets4Pets.

The inspirational 17-year-old does all that while studying for her A-Levels at Royal Latin School in Buckingham as she dreams of pursuing a career in veterinary science.

She said: “It’s amazing to be given this award, it’s a national award so I’m quite honoured that people have nominated me for it.

“To get the volunteering award especially, I’m really happy.”

The outgoing teen shares her passion for volunteering with a number of different clubs and organisations.

Since owning and training her own dog, Ziggy, she has been committed to helping others achieve their goals and be given the same opportunities that she has had herself.

Chloe volunteers at Brackley and Buckingham District Dog Training Club, the pet shop in Buckingham, and helps people in her community struggling with owning a dog.

Her’s accolade means she is also a finalist for the prestigious ‘young person of the year’ award, to be announced at Crufts dog show on March 11, with a £750 prize for the winner.

The winner will be decided through an online vote, open to all, which can be found at crufts.org.uk/content/whats-on/ykc-young-person-of-the-year-award.

As well as being presented her award, Chloe will be competing with three-year-old ‘cavapoo’ Ziggy in the agility and jump competitions at Crufts.

Speaking about the finalists, Young Kennel Club chairman Gerald King said: “We are truly in awe at the passion, dedication, bravery and selflessness of our Young Kennel Club members – especially these incredible finalists.

“They are a credit to their generation and will no doubt inspire many of their peers for years to come.

“Every year we receive amazing entries for young people and everyone who received a nomination should be proud of what they have achieved.

“Our finalists’ stories really highlight the difference that a dog can make in a person’s life or vice versa.

“We are looking forward to welcoming them to Crufts and seeing who the public have chosen as the winner of the Young Person of the Year award in March.”