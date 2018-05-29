In pictures: Tenth annual Shipston Wool Fair is ‘best one since revival’

The tenth annual Shipston Wool Fair yesterday (Monday, May 28) was described as the best one yet.

The festival of all things rural in Shipston was revived ten years ago after 150 years and has gone from strength to strength.

Hundreds of people came to check out the countryside wonders from sheep shearing to rare animals, as well as music, various performers and lots of food and drink.

A special feature this year was the ‘yarn bombers’ who covered the town in knitwear, and a ten-hour ‘knit-athon’ for charity.

Organising committee chairman Veronica Murphy thanked everyone who helped make the ‘first rate’ fair happen.

Shipston mayor Ian Cooper added: “It was a really good day, it showed what Shipston’s about.

“There was a lot of time and effort put in by the organising committee and the volunteers and the community got together behind it – it was very impressive and worked very well.

“We had a great turnout of guests so we are very proud of the team and pleased with the effort everyone put in and grateful to the guests who came and gave up their Mondays and I think they had a great time.

“It was good to bring it back and it has been a good ten years but this has been the best one so far and the biggest attendance.”