In pictures: Taste of Spring great addition to Banbury events calendar

One of the new events on the Banbury calendar for this year proved a hit as good weather and fine food and drink drew people into town.

A Taste of Spring was organised by Banbury Town Council and intended to whet people’s appetites ahead of the town’s main food fair in August.

Events manager Ann Sewell said: “Sunday was an opportunity for shoppers to taste and take home produce that isn’t generally available in everyday shops. “In August there will be many more stalls and even more choice.”

She added: “The Taste of Spring event is one of two new days out that have been added to the council’s annual programme.

“A music festival in July is another, and this year we will also see the return of Town Mayor’s Sunday and Bark in the Park.”