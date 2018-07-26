In pictures: Tadmarton Scarecrow Festival is a big summer winner

Worzel Gummidge and his beloved Aunt Sally were given some competition over the last fortnight as the 2018 Taddy Scarecrow Festival took place.

The annual event, as always, demonstrated some wonderful inventiveness as householders and families dreamt up some excellent scarecrow characters and scenes.

The winner – Ride a Cock Horse to Banbury Cross – was made by Lynne Flowers of Home Farm.

The event was judged again by Banbury MP Victoria Prentis who chose joint winners in second and third place, with Votes for Women and The Dogs in joint third place.

The festival, organised again by Shirley Wackrill, concluded on Sunday afternoon with a tea in the village hall when prizes were handed out for the best entries.

Villagers enjoyed teas and £95 was raised.

The prize-giving was followed by a light-hearted evensong at St Nicholas Church – topped off with nibbles and a glass of bubbly to celebrate another successful scarecrow festival fortnight.

Mrs Wackrill said the festival may take a break in 2019 but will be back in 2020.