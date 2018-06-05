In Pictures: Sun shines on Brackley’s soapboxes

Hundreds of spectators lined Brackley High Street to watch the weird and wonderful designs in this year’s Soapbox Derby.

Four wheeled creations of every type took part in the annual event, some returning for more glory with others first time entrants.

Mayor Mark Morrell chose this back to basics soapbox as his cream of the crop NNL-180406-113852001

There were three categories within which to race to suit all budgets and skill levels.

Newly elected Brackley mayor Mark Morrell got the proceedings underway with the Mercedes AMG entry taking the first run.

Cllr Morrell said: “Beautiful day for it and a good turn out too.”

The mayor also had the opportunity to choose his favourite soapbox which went to Plank-ton by Peter Rhymes.

Soapboxes came in all shapes and sizes at the 2018 Brackley Soapbox Derby NNL-180406-104919001

The mayor said: “When they asked me to judge, there were so many that had so much work and effort put in technically it was really hard to pick one.

“The one that struck me was being a kid making ones out of a bit of wood, pram wheels and bit of string that used to break when you’re going down a hill, I thought that’s the pure form of soapbox because that’s what we started with so that’s what I chose.”

The winners if each category are;

Under 15 Winner - Louis Cain from Brackley with a total time of 47.17 seconds

Competitors were allowed a push start in this years Brackley Soapbox Derby NNL-180406-120632001

Adult/Over 15 Winner - Peter Ryhmes from Brackley with a total time 55.07 seconds

Premier Class Winner - David Cullimore from Kings Sutton with a total time of 46.11 seconds

Best cart judged by Town Mayor. ‘Plank – Ton’ built by Peter Rhymes from Brackley.

Furthest travelled competitor was Dominic Clements who came up from Isle of Wight.

Brackley Sopabox Derby Premier Class entry NNL-180406-120028001

Brackley Soapbox Derby 2018 Safari entry NNL-180406-120450001